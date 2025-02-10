Lagos Assembly Urges Sanwo-Olu To Expedite Action On ‘Light Up Lagos’

Share

The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to expedite action on the award of the contract for the light-up Lagos project as presented in the 2025 budget appropriation.

The lawmakers made this resolution on Monday under Matter of Urgent Public Importance on a streetlight in Lagos moved by Lukmoh Olumoh (Ajeromi-Ifelodun 1).

Olumoh explained that in the past, the House had made resolutions on the siting of streetlights across the state, lamenting that Lagosians were not enjoying any streetlights.

He added that the unavailability of streetlights in the state is paving the way for insecurity and darkness ravaging the state.

The essence of the Lightup Lagos project is to prioritize the welfare of the citizens. Adding that there is a need to explore other alternatives in sourcing energy.

The State government through its 2025 budget allocation has provided N24billion to move away from fossil fuel to solar energy so that Lagosians can have constant streets light.

Corroborating, his counterpart, Gbolahan Yishawu, representing Eti-Osa 2, highlighted the importance of power saying it is key to the security of lives and property of the people within the state.

“Security is key because it affects economy and business and that is why we cannot jettison the issue of sustainable solar as an alternative source of power”, he said.

In his contribution, Desmond Elliot representing Surulere 1, urged the local governments across the state to complement the work of the state government in the area of street lights.

“Every road must come with complimenting solar street lights. Lighting up Lagos is what we cannot compromise”, he said.

A member representing Badagry 1, Bonu Solomon, said, that one of the challenges of street lights is the activities of vandals who carts away wires in Lagos. We must put security in place so as to apprehend vandals.

Also, Stephen Ogundipe representing Oshodi/Isolo 1, added, “Light up Lagos is an initiative of this present administration. It is high time we moved away from fossil fuels. We need to consider solar as an alternative energy.

“The issue of accident is rampant when there is no light. Open defecation is also an issue when there is no light on our streets”, he said.

Femi Saidi, representing Kosofe 2, said, “We need to have attitudinal change. Citizens must play a complementary role in getting the dividends of democracy.

“We should be conscious of all our facilities including schools, and health centres among other things in Lagos.

In his opinion, Abiodun Tobun called for an ad-hoc committee to be put in place in order to investigate the 2025 budgetary performance. “If funds were allocated to the light-up project in Lagos, then my humble suggestion is that those in charge must come and explain to us why we have darkness all over Lagos state.

Corroborating, Ajayi Oluwadamilare representing Ibeju Lekki 2, lamented that insecurity and activities of robbers especially in the Ajah, Ibeju Lekki areas of Lagos are on the increase. “Ibeju Lekki should not be cast out in the light-up project because there had never been light in Ibeju Lekki for the past 15 years.

Also, the majority leader, Adedeji Adewale, opined that “The budgetary allocation in Lagos needs to be reviewed. “There is a need to look into the budgetary allocation and its performance.

“In Ifako/Ijaiye, robbery activities have taken over the place. We need to set up an ad-hoc committee to look into the amenities in Lagos. Let the people concerned be called for questioning.

Tijani Surajudeen said we need to evaluate the performance of Eko Electricity in Lagos state. Students in Epe are complaining that they do not have light.

In her contribution, Omolara Olumegbon representing Lagos Island 1, urged the House to call on companies including Dangote especially in Ibeju Lekki to carry out Corporate Social Responsibility to complement the Light Up project.

The speaker, Princess Mojisola Meranda reacted, “Light up Lagos is essential to us. It is mandatory to sensitise all local governments to prioritize street lights when embarking on road contract projects within the state.

According to her, solar street lights are possible. “The Ministry of Energy and WAPA need to train people on how to create and install solar lights. If we can produce transformers throughthe Ministry of energy, solar street lights should be the least we should create. All hands must be on deck to light up Lagos.

“Our maintenance culture should be prioritized. Every citizen must be responsible to guide our facilities”, she said.

The speaker set up a 7-ad-hoc committee to investigate the 2025 N24 billion budget allocation and its performance.

The committee include Abiodun Tobun, Desmond Elliot, Oluwa Akanbi, Stephen Ogundipe, Femi Saidi and Abimbola Orekoya and it will be headed by Lukmoh Olumoh.

