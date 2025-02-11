Lagos Assembly Urges Sanwo-Olu To Enforce Relevant Laws Against Open Defecation

Share

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday, urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to enforce relevant state environmental laws against open defecation.

Speaking on a motion of urgent public importance at the plenary, the lawmakers urged the governor to direct the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources to ensure the provision of free public toilets across the state.

The lawmakers emphasized the need for an extensive and sustained awareness campaign to educate residents on the dangers of open defecation.

Hon. Stephen Ogundipe (Oshodi-Isolo 1), who raised the motion, said Nigeria ranks second after India in open defecation and that this is a direct threat to public health, environmental sustainability and the collective dignity of the people.

Ogundipe said beyond health hazards, the site of open defecation along strategic locations in Lagos undermines the reputation of the state as the economic hub of Nigeria.

According to him, open defecation is a barrier to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6, which focuses on access to clean water and sanitation.

He said: “The consequences of open defecation are far-reaching in affecting public health, the environment and urban development.

“He said Lagos has existing environmental laws but enforcement remains a challenge. He noted that enforcement of the laws will bring a lasting change in the state.

“My prayers are that the Ministry of Information is directed to launch an extensive and sustained public awareness against open defecation, using television, radio, billboards and social media.

“That the Ministry of Environment and the relevant task force be invited to provide a comprehensive report on the challenges they face in enforcing sanitation laws, particularly in open defecation.

“That the Lagos State Task Force be directed to address the rising number of homeless children and street youths who not only contribute to open defecation but also engage in activities that threaten public safety.

“That Lagos State should strengthen sanitation laws with stricter penalties for individuals and businesses that fail to provide proper toilet facilities, particularly in public places and motor packs.

“This motion calls for urgent, decisive and coordinated action to end open defecation in Lagos State.”

The Speaker of the House, Mojisola Meranda, condemned the practice, stressing the urgent need for improved sanitation in the state.

She said: “Open defecation should be condemned in our society at this stage. At the same time, we need to make provisions for the public toilets and to make it adequate for people.

“So, this is to call on our local government chairmen to up their game in providing public toilets around.

“Even the so-called developed countries may have public toilets and some will pay to make use of it, so paying to use public toilets shouldn’t be an issue.

“The problem is our maintenance culture and we also need to be responsible and take responsibility in maintaining the public toilets. After making use of it, let us make it conducive for the next person to also make use of it.

“Someone spoke about no fine for open defecation but there is a general offence and penalties provision in the Environmental Law, which this open defecation is also part of.

“There is fine attached to it but I think we need more public toilets considering the population that comes into Lagos every day.”

Other lawmakers, who spoke on the issue advocated for the arrest of homeless individuals contributing to the sanitation crisis, urging local government chairmen to support state efforts in maintaining cleanliness. While others proposed the introduction of affordable public toilets.

