Lagos Assembly Urges Sanwo-Olu To Curb Land Grabbing

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct all land-related agencies to take swift action against land grabbing, extortion, and multiple sales of property in the state.

The resolution was adopted at Tuesday’s plenary session, presided over by Speaker Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, following the presentation of a report on a petition titled “Abuse of Office, Malicious Destruction, Land Grabbing and Undue Conversion of Property Against Aluko Olusegun, Vice-Chairman of Ikorodu West LCDA, by Tijani Maruf Oludare.”

Presenting the report, Hon. Oladipo Ajomale, Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC, said the committee invited stakeholders, government agencies, and both parties involved, as well as visited the disputed site.

The committee found that a perimeter fence enclosing four plots of land had been built years ago, as claimed by Tijani Maruf, while two of the plots were at the center of the dispute.

It noted that Mr. Aluko failed to verify the land’s status with government agencies before purchasing it, relying instead on an appeal court judgment involving the Oponuwa Ogunmolu family. The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had also previously demolished structures erected on the site.

The committee recommended that Mr. Tijani Maruf, who obtained valid documents from the state government, should take permanent possession of all four plots purchased from the Oponuwa Ogunmolu Adaraloye family branch at Igbo Agbowa village, Ikorodu.

It also advised Mr. Aluko to desist from unlawful encroachment and construction on the land, citing a January 2025 High Court judgment that affirmed Mr. Tijani’s ownership.

Akinsanya Nureni urged that Mr. Aluko be penalized to deter others from selling land to multiple buyers. Members unanimously commended the committee’s work and adopted its recommendations as the resolution of the House.