Lagos Assembly Trains Staff On Leadership, Human Resources Devt

In a giant step towards enhancing staff productivity and deepening institutional capacity, the Lagos State House of Assembly has commenced a 3-day retreat for its staff.

New Telegraph reports that the theme of the programme is: Leading with Purpose: The Power of Humility, Growth Mindset.

‎

The retreat, which commenced on Sunday, is designed to be held for members of staff in 3 batches, to build leadership capabilities, reinforce core public service values, and promote a growth-oriented culture among the Assembly’s workforce. The retreat will end on Wednesday, the 8th of October, 2025.

‎

‎While declaring open the training programme, the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, welcomed participants and thereafter underscored the importance of staying committed throughout the sessions.

‎

‎“I urge everyone here to remain focused and attentive during the lectures,” he said. “The Lagos State House of Assembly leadership will not hesitate to train and retrain its staff, because you are the engine that drives this institution.”

‎

The retreat is organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly in conjunction with Trastal Link Training Ltd and HybiTel Limited, both recognised for their expertise in capacity building, leadership training, and institutional development.

‎

The training sessions featured respected facilitators and public service veterans, including Mr Bashir Braimoh, Retired Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Civil Service.

‎Mr Tunji Bakare, Retired Director in the State’s Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mrs Hamza Amina Yeside, Deputy Director (Administration & Human Resources), Public Service Office, Mrs Aderonke Faseru, Creative Director, Manners and Conduct Character Centre, among others.

‎

‎Throughout the retreat, staff members were engaged in interactive workshops, real-world case studies, and practical discussions tailored to improve their leadership effectiveness, humility in service, teamwork, and adaptability in today’s fast-evolving public sector environment.

‎

‎This human resources development initiative further affirms the Lagos State House of Assembly’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and continuous professional development of its workforce.