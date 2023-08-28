Lagos Assembly To Intervene As Community Experiences 7-Year Darkness

The Lagos State House of Assembly is set to constitute an adhoc committee to engage the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) following complaints that the Gbopa Community of Ikorodu has been in darkness for seven years.

While raising the issue under ‘Matters of Urgent Public Importance’, Hon. Aro Moshood, noted that Gbopa and Egbin Power Plant have been battling over ownership of the land occupied by the power plant.

Moshood accused Egbin Power Plant of liaising with IKEDC to disrupt the electricity supply to the Gbopa Community since then. “This has affected the livelihood of the residents and crumbled the economic activities in the area.”

In his contribution, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu said: “It is bad enough that they don’t have power but from 2016 till today is seven years and as a business, you should be concerned that your customers don’t have power.

“To me, that is callous and wicked. It is a government policy for citizens to have social and economic rights. My colleague has come here to make a request and if it is possible, a committee can be set up to look into it.”

On his part, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe added: “I am concerned about this issue and as of today every community is facing one issue or the other about IKEDC.

“I know power has been delegated to them but they behave like they can do and undo. Communities are being forced to pay for cables, and transformers and it is high time to call IKEDC to find out what their position is.”

Hon. Abiodun Tobun sympathised with the community for being in darkness for so long. “We appreciate Hon. Aro Moshood who is able to put this before us.

“It is unfortunate that the IKEDC has taken powers into their hands that the community is in darkness for seven years.

“IKEDC doesn’t have land anywhere unless given to them by the government, I concur with my colleagues,” he said.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said: “It is not something we can take a position on immediately. It is a painful thing to deny the community for seven years. It is totally unacceptable.

“I agree a community should be set up. Beyond that, we have realised that there are situations where a leased tenant moves away from a property and the bill accumulated would be put on a new tenant, this matter should also be looked into.

“We must address these issues once and for all. We will set up a committee to look at and engage the IKEDC so we can get to the root of the matter and find a lasting solution. Prepaid metre is still the solution; if you pay you get power and if you don’t pay, you will not get it.”