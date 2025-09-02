Lagos Assembly To Hold 10th Constituency Stakeholders Meeting September 4

The Lagos State House of Assembly will hold its 10th constituency stakeholders meeting on Thursday, September 4, 2025, as part of an ongoing initiative to deepen community engagement and promote transparency in governance.

The initiative, launched in 2015 by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, enables all members of the Assembly to host simultaneous constituency meetings across the state’s 40 constituencies.

According to a statement by the Speaker’s Chief Press Secretary, Dave Agboola, this year’s edition is themed “Governance in Action: The Gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda.” The theme reflects the Assembly’s commitment to showcasing the results of governance under President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the impact of collaborative efforts across all levels of government.

The meeting will provide a platform for constituents to engage with their representatives, raise concerns, and share feedback on governance initiatives. It will also highlight the achievements of the current administration while gathering input from residents to shape future policies.

Obasa said the forum has become a vital tool for accountability and dialogue.

“This initiative has proven to be a vital tool for dialogue and accountability, ensuring that the voices of our constituents are heard and their needs addressed,” he said.

The Assembly encouraged residents to participate in the discussions, noting that their contributions would help strengthen governance in Lagos State.