Lagos Assembly To Establish Legislative Institute, Annual Awards In Honour Of Obasa

Share

In a bid to commemorate the 10th year Anniversary of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, the lawmakers have set to establish a Legislative Institute and an Annual Legislative Awards ceremony in his honour.

This aims to immortalize the contributions of the longest serving speaker in the history of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Presenting the motion under the Matter of Urgent Public Importance, Oladipo Ajomale noted that Obasa has exemplified resilience, maturity, and focus in legislative leadership, especially during challenging political moments.

He stressed that the Speaker’s handling of recent internal challenges with utmost tact and experience is a proof of his unmatched leadership qualities.

Echoing the sentiment, Deputy Majority Leader, Adedamola Kasunmu, described the Speaker’s 10-year journey as a rosy and impactful one.

He highlighted some transformative strides made under his watch since 2015. “Indeed, you have not just led, you have taught, mentored, and embodied the spirit of progressive governance.”

Describing the Speaker as a mentor and a proven legislator, Owolabi Ajani stressed Obasa’s commitment towards ensuring the Lagos State House of Assembly to become a model Institution nationwide.

Desmond Elliot urges Obasa to document his legislative journey and ideology in a book to serve as a legacy of knowledge for future lawmakers.

Affirming the Speaker’s influence on many Members, Gbolahan Yishawu stressed the need to immortalize his leadership with the establishment of the Legislative Institute and a written memoir.

Other lawmakers took turns to extol the virtues of the Speaker all praised Obasa’s legislative depth, strategic foresight, and firm protection of institutional integrity.

Responding to the accolades, Obasa gave all glory to God, thanking his family, his constituents in Agege and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, whom he credited for playing a key role in his political journey.

He acknowledged the support of all Members, and urged them to always prioritize the sanctity and autonomy of the House above all interests.

“From my days as a Councilor in 1999 to my current seat as Speaker, the people of Agege have stood firmly by me. I dedicate this honour to them,” Obasa said.

He appealed to the House to maintain unity, regardless of future leadership changes, “Let the House always come first. Do not allow any external interference to compromise this great institution.”

Following the deliberations, the House resolved: To draft and pass a Bill for the Establishment of a Legislative Institute in honour of Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

To initiate an Annual Legislative Award ceremony to recognize excellence among Members, Staff, and Commissioners who distinguish themselves in service.

This move by the Lagos State House of Assembly marks a significant step in institutionalizing legislative excellence and preserving the legacy of one of Nigeria’s most impactful legislative leaders.

Share