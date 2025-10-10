Lagos Assembly To Commence 2025 Speaker’s Game October 20

The Lagos State House of Assembly has announced the commencement of the 2025 Speaker’s Game scheduled to hold on Monday, October 20.

The House, in a statement issued by the Chairman, the Organising Committee, Hon. Abiodun Orekoya, said this year’s game, tagged “Unity Edition,” is a remarkable sporting event that not only promotes camaraderie among the workforce of Lagos State but also celebrates ten years of impactful leadership of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker.

Orekoya said: “The Speaker’s Game, which began in 2020, has grown to become an annual event fostering friendship, fitness, and teamwork among the various Ministries, LGAs, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of Lagos State.

“The annual event will have this year Speaker’s Game, tagged “Unity Edition” to consolidate on the peace being experienced within the Legislative Arm.

“The event is billed for October and November 2025 at the Assembly Complex and will feature 32 Teams for male Football, 16 Teams for female football, Volley Ball, Tug ‘O’ War, Table Tennis, Snooker, Ayo Olopon, Draught, Ludo, Play Station and other side attraction.

“This edition aims to bring together talented sport lover from selected MDA’s of the Lagos State Government. We plan to make several improvements to ensure that the event is even more successful than previous years.

“The Organizing Committee of this year’s Speaker’s Game will include a variety of competitive and recreational sporting activities designed to deepen collaboration and showcase the spirit of unity that defines Lagos State.

“The aim of this year’s edition is to continue to use sporting activities as a unifying factor among the relevant stakeholders of the state Legislative Arm.

“To serve as an empowerment platform through distribution of Ounje OBASA, to embolden a healthy living and sportsmanship spirit, foster social relationship amongst the ever committed and dynamic workforce of the State three Arms of Government, serve as a campaign forum for gender equity via female participation.

“To create an unforgettable experience as a reminder of the resilience required to overcome obstacles in all endeavours.”

The Speaker’s Game has, over the years, become more than a sporting event—it is a symbol of unity, leadership, and shared purpose, aligning with the vision of making Lagos not only the Centre of Excellence but also a model of institutional cooperation and human capital development.