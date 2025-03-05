Lagos Assembly: Tinubu Overseeing Collapse Of Democracy In Nigeria –Bode George

Share

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has warned President Bola Tinubu not to allow despotic and unpatriotic elements to destroy the present democratic process.

In an open letter to the President entitled: ‘From Osun to Lagos and Rivers: Darkness Looms’, George declared that Nigeria is becoming an embarrassment in the comity of nations due to some actions which defy logic.

George said the local council election crisis in Osun State a few weeks ago which led to killings was not only illogical but heartless. He said: “We now have a situation in which some people interpret the law to suit their selfish interests.

“What happened in Osun is a straightforward case but government officials at the federal level complicated the situation with unnecessary interpretation of the law. “In Nigeria, the law is being turned upside down and this is dangerous to our democracy.

“Why are people so desperate? What exactly is the issue? Can’t we do something with decorum? “Some of us are worried because we lived through what happened in the First Republic which started in 1962 and what happened in the Second Republic which started in 1983.

“Tinubu should not allow a re-enactment of the collapse of these Republics. Look at what is happening in the Lagos State House of Assembly. “It is absolute lunacy. Thirty six out of 40 members impeached Mudashiru Obasa and since then, we have witnessed this embarrassing show of shame.

“To say the return of Obasa as Speaker on Monday is shocking is an understatement. It is an international embarrassment and the joke is on the presidency. “Obasa was impeached on January 13 and since then, agents of darkness turned the Assembly to a theatre of war.

What sort of democracy is this? “Lawmakers have the power to choose their leaders but since they took that decision, it has been one crisis after the other, fuelled by extraneous forces. Why should Nigeria and Nigerians be embarrassed like this globally? What is our offence?

“Why should this embarrassing and disgraceful behaviour be allowed by the powers that be in Abuja? Why should the Centre of Excellence be turned into the Centre of Confusion? “Look at Rivers, the economic life wire of this country. The whole thing is a total mess.

What sort of judgement will subject people to misery, extreme pain, wretchedness, distress and unhappiness of no federal allocation, no salary, no infrastructure, no food and other essentials of life? “I am not a lawyer but I see the verdict as disheartening. This can cause problems for the country.

That judgement is not fair to the people of Rivers State. “I just pray that some elements will not start bursting oil pipelines which may eventually affect the country’s revenue. The people are hungry and angry.

Tinubu and other APC chiefs desperate to capture all states should have a rethink. “In the country today, we have deficits in areas of democracy and rule of law. That is why everything is upside down. Also, electoral irregularities such as intimidation and vote buying continue to be widespread.

“These became glaring during the Edo and Ondo governorship elections in September and November, 2024 when vote buying was done in the open. “The security situation has also deteriorated. “Youth Corps members, serving their fatherland, are now being abducted by terrorists.

Terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and communal clashes have become the order of the day. “Instead of the president to tackle these vices, APC members are busy sowing seeds of crises all over the country. “This is the time to say enough is enough. “Lagos is the largest electoral state in Nigeria, followed by Kano and Rivers.

If we deliberately make two of the three states to be unstable, what does that portend for Nigeria? “I want to remind all Nigerians, especially those in government that goodness is an investment that will never fail. “Whatever good you do will also have a reward. Where there is love, there is no need for perfection. I wish Nigeria and Nigerians the very best every time.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

