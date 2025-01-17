Share

…Appoints Adedeji as Majority Leader, Sentoji David as Chief Whip

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, on Friday, said she will uphold good governance and transparency as the leader of the House.

Speaking at the plenary on Friday, Meranda said the House will work harmoniously with other arms of government to ensure a seamless delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

She said: “I declare to work tirelessly to uphold the principles of transparency, good governance, and other noble terms that this noble house stands for.

“Today, again, we are reminded of the shared responsibility that rests on our shoulders as representatives of our good people in Lagos State elected to give voice to their fair and just hopes, dreams, aspirations, and concerns, we are the guardians of this collective trust, and we must strive to justify the faith they have placed in us.

“As we begin this new chapter in the history of our assembly, I want to assure you that our administration will focus on working together for a better legacy.

“We will work harmoniously with other arms of government to ensure a seamless delivery of evidence of democracy to negotiate who is our core focus.

“Therefore, we will work to ensure that irrespective of gender, education, religion, and ethnic background, every Labour President is proud to say, I am a negotiate.

“The synergy between us and the other arms of government is crucial in the regard for effective governance and democratic development.

“To achieve this, we must commit to maintaining open lines of communication with the executive, aid being led by Mr Governor, fostering a spirit of cooperation in other good deeds, and mutual respect in our relations with one another.

“By doing so, we can and must ensure that our legislative action aligns with the executive vision for a better state for the good people of the state so that we all can live the state far better than we met it.

“We will prioritise leaving the past behind and forging ahead. We will not dwell on past controversies or disagreements, but instead focus on the great and pressing tasks ahead, which is delivering better services to the people of Lagos.

“We will strive to create a more inclusive and appropriate democracy where every citizen feels valued, respected and empowered.”

The Speaker also announced the new principal officers. The principal officers were Hon. Temitope Adedeji (Ifako Ijaiye 1) as Majority Leader, Hon. Richard Kasumu (Ikeja 2) as Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Sanni Babatunde (Kosofe 1) as Deputy Chief Whip, and Hon. Sentoji David (Badagry 2) as Chief Whip.

