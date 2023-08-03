Lagos Assembly Sets Up Committee To Investigate Lagos Doctor’s Death

Lagos State House of Assembly has set up an 8-man ad-hoc committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a medical doctor, Vwaere Diaso, at Odan General Hospital, Lagos Island.

Hon. Olarenwaju Afinni representing Lagos Island Constituency 2 raised the issue of the doctor’s death under Matter of Urgent Public importance during plenary on Thursday.

Recall that the medical doctor died at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island when the elevator she used crashed from the 9th floor to the ground floor.

Reacting to the incident, Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who sympathised with both the parents and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) said there was an urgent need to set up a committee to unravel the cause of the death.

According to Obasa, it was saddening to lose such a “young promising daughter but there is no explanation we can give to the parents and his colleagues.”

The House then summoned the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, the Chief Medical Director of Odan Hospital, those in charge of the faulty elevator and members of the NMA.

The Speaker also appealed to members of the NMA to resume duty, saying that the government would look into their demands.

In his own contribution, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu representing Eti-Osa 2, who also sympathised with the family, said the NMA had the right to express its grievances over the death of its colleague but appealed to them to call off the indefinite strike in order to avert more death.

“This incident saddens my heart and we sympathise with the family and NMA. We have seen their demands and we are appealing that they should resume work to prevent patients from dying”, he said.

Other lawmakers who contributed supported the setting up of an ad-hoc committee to probe the matter.

The 8-man committee to be headed by the Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda include Hon. David Setonji, Hon. Lara Oyekan, Hon. Olayinka Ajomale, Hon. Shabi Adekola, Omolara Olumegbon, Hon. Oluwa Akanbi and Hon. Olarenwaju Afinni and they are to report back in two weeks.