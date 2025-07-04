Lagos Assembly Set To Establish Modern Correctional Centre

In a bid to create a more viable and economic environment and as well unburden the prison congestion in the Federal correctional centers in the State, the Lagos State House of Assembly is set to establish a modern correctional service center to make provision for the Administration of custodian and noncustodian measures in Lagos and for other connected purposes.

The Bill titled “LAGOS STATE CORRECTIONAL SERVICE BILL” 2025 is a Members bill and it aims to provide a more effective and humane approach to corrections, prioritizing rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders in the society.

The proposed bill will focus on providing training and rehabilitation programs for inmates, with the goal of reducing recidivism and promoting safer communities.

Giving an insight of the bill, Oladipo Ajomale, Chairman, Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC emphasized that the bill align with international best practices in correctional services and aim to reform and rehabilitate offenders rather than merely punishing them.

He expressed that the correctional system in Nigeria has been moved from exclusive list to concurrent list and the establishment of this correctional service center is a significant step towards reforming our centers.

He further highlighted various sections of the bill, which ensure health and safety standards within which the facilities are met, adequate provision for juvenile offenders, and the use of modern surveillance technologies such as CCTV installations.