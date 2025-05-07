Lagos Assembly Seeks Increased Surveillance To Address Road Safety

Share

The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged the Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, and the state’s Neighborhood Watch to step up surveillance efforts on the roads in response to the growing threat of miscreants harassing road users.

The call came during yesterday’s plenary session when Mr. Sanni Okanlawon, representing Kosofe I, raised the issue as a Matter of Urgent Public Importance. He highlighted the increasing number of miscreants who are targeting commuters, snatching belongings, and instilling fear on major roads throughout the state.

“There is an urgent need to curb the unlawful activities of these individuals. If left unchecked, they could render the State unsafe,” Okanlawon warned.

Supporting the motion, Mr. Kehinde Joseph, representing Alimosho II, confirmed that the presence of miscreants had become widespread, stressing the necessity for security agencies to enhance patrols and surveillance across the state. Hon. Desmond Elliot added that key areas, identified as black spots, need particular attention.

Share