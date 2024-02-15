Lagos Assembly Seeks Govt Support For Schoolgirl Suffering Teargas Injury

The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged the government to support Amina Alege, a 12-year-old student of the Adam Yakubu Memorial High School of the state, who suffered an eye injury after she was allegedly teargassed by the police.

The incident occurred on Friday, February 9, 2024, in front of a mosque near Adam Yakubu Memorial High School in Iloro, Cement, Agege, Lagos.

The House called on the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, and the ministry to offer necessary support to the young girl, who is billed for surgery.

The matter was brought to the attention of the House by the chairman of the House Committee on Sports and Youth Development, Abiodun Orekoya, during a plenary session on Thursday presided over by Deputy Speaker Mojisola Lasbat Meranda on behalf of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

Orekoya said he received the information through a human rights organisation, adding that the incident happened when two schools were embroiled in a clash and the police intervened with teargas.

He said the student’s parents have been borrowing money to pay for her treatment and that she is currently admitted to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Orekoya pleaded with the House to call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to offer support to the parents and help save Amina’s life before the situation worsens.

Supporting Orekoya’s appeal, Kehinde Joseph (Alimosho 2) emphasised that since the student attends a government-owned school, the governor needed to step in.

Joseph further requested that the House investigate the incident to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Deputy Speaker, Meranda directed the Chairman of the House Committee on Education (Secondary) to summon the management of both schools involved in the clash and investigate what led to the clash.

They are expected to report back within one week.