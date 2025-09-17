Lagos Assembly Seeks Financial Autonomy For Councillors

Lagos State House of Assembly has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to mandate the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development to develop a framework for financial autonomy to the legislative arms of local government areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The motion, titled “Need to Grant Financial Autonomy to the Legislative Arm of the Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas in the State”, was moved by Hon. Sanni Babatunde, Chairman, Committee on Local Government Administration, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development.

Babatunde emphasized that the legislative arm at the grassroots remains a vital component of Nigeria’s democratic governance, constitutionally charged with law-making, oversight, and representing the people within their constituencies.

Deliberating on the motion, Obafemi Saheed, expressed that the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended clearly establish the principle of separation of powers and autonomy at the local level would strengthen representation, oversight, and independence in line with what is obtainable at both the State and Federal tiers of government.