Lagos Assembly Replies Obasa, Says We Stand By Our Decision

…Says We’re United Behind Meranda As Speaker

Lagos State House of Assembly on Saturday responded to the comment made by the immediate past Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, that his removal was unconstitutional.

The House in a statement signed by Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, said Obasa’s removal was carried out by over two/third majority of members.

He said: “It is imperative to clarify that over 2/3 of the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly are solidly united behind the new Speaker, Rt Hon Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, therefore we stood by the decision taken on the 13th of January where Rt Hon Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa was impeached and we shall defend our positions to the latter.

“As elected representatives of the people of Lagos, we owe them good governance and harmonious relationships with other arms of government.

“The position of the House remains the same and nothing has changed. The position being canvassed by former Speaker, Rt Hon Obasa is uncalled for and unparliamentary.

“The majority of members elected Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa is the Speaker for the 10th Assembly and we also at the said Plenary took the majority decision to remove him and stand by the new Speaker so, nothing has changed.

“All members were elected from their various constituencies across the state and we all have the inalienable rights under the necessary Statutory orders to remove their Principal officers, including the Speaker.

“I, therefore, appeal to the former Speaker to toe the line of peace and harmony as being followed by others, as the current intransigent posture will heat up the polity and not augur well.

“Any attempt to heat up the polity will be resisted by the majority of distinguished members who unanimously elected Rt Hon Meranda.”

