Lagos Assembly Rejects Abayomi, 16 Other Commissioner-nominees, Confirms 22

Lagos State House of Assembly has rejected 17 of the 39 commissioner-nominees sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Most of the affected nominees served with the governor in his first term.

The commissioner-nominees rejected by the House were: Mrs Folashade Adefisayo (Education); Prof Akin Abayomi (Health); Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy); Olalere Odusote (Energy); Sam Egube (Eco- nomics, Budget and Planning); Mrs Solape Hammod); Mrs Cecilia Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation); Mrs Aramide Adeyoye (Works and Infrastructure).

Others: Yomi Oluyomi; Mrs Folashade Ambrose; Ms Barakat Bakare; Rotimi Fashola; Olalekan Fatodu; Mosopefolu George; Seun Osiyemi; Rotimi Ogunwuyi, and Olumide Oluyinka. Those confirmed: Layode Ibrahim; Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende; Dr Dolapo Fasawe; Bola Olumegbon; Mr Idris Aregbe; Ms Abisola Ruth Olusanya; Mr Moruf Akinderu Fatai; Mr Kayode Bolaji-Roberts; Engr Abiola Olowu; Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, and Dr Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya.

Others are Mr Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu; Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN; Mr Tunbosun Alake; Mr Gbenga Oyerinde; Dr Adekunle Olayinka; Dr Jide Babatunde; Mr Afolabi Ayantayo; Mr Tokunbo Wahab; Mr Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu; Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, and Mr Abdulkabir Ogungbo.

Speaking at the plenary, Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said the confirmation followed rigorous and detailed screening of the nominees by an ad-hoc committee led by the Chief Whip of the House, Fatai Mojeed.

Obasa commended the committee for its effectiveness and urged the confirmed nominees to always remember that they are in office to serve the people of the state and not individuals. The confirmation was done through a voice vote, as Obasa mentioned the name of each of the nominees.