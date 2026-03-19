Lagos Assembly Receives Petition From App-Based Drivers, Assures Prompt Action

Lagos State House of Assembly has formally received a petition from members of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), Lagos Council, calling for urgent legislative intervention in the operations of ride-hailing companies within the state.

The petition, supported by a peaceful demonstration, was led by the union’s spokesperson, Mr Azeez Jaiyesimi, who highlighted the growing concerns affecting app-based drivers across Lagos.

In his submission, Mr Jaiyesimi drew the attention of lawmakers to the deteriorating conditions within the sector, particularly the rising cases of insecurity.

He expressed grave concern over the increasing incidents of attacks on drivers, some of which have resulted in fatalities, as well as the loss of vehicles to criminal activities.

He further lamented the lack of adequate response and compensation mechanisms for affected drivers, stressing the urgent need for legislative action.

The protesters also voiced dissatisfaction with previous engagements and stakeholder meetings with ride-hailing companies, noting that such efforts have not yielded enforceable outcomes. They therefore urged the House to strengthen regulatory oversight and ensure strict compliance within the sector.

Addressing the demonstrators on behalf of the Speaker, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, Hon. Temitope Adewale commended the drivers for conducting a peaceful and orderly protest.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to the due legislative process in addressing the petition, noting that the next stage will involve the submission and consideration of reports from relevant committees before any plenary debate.

Hon. Adewale assured the petitioners of the Assembly’s commitment to a thorough and fair review of the issues raised. He also appealed to all stakeholders to remain calm, law-abiding, and patient as the legislative process unfolds, reiterating the House’s resolve to arrive at a just and lasting solution.

Honourable members present at the protest ground included Hon. Aro Moshood Abiodun and Hon. Apata Samuel, who joined in acknowledging the concerns raised by the protesters.