Lagos Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence In Obasa

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday passed a vote of confidence in Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, saying they remain satisfied with his leadership.

The vote of confidence coincided with his 52nd birthday as the lawmakers eulogised him for uplifting the country’s democracy through laws that impact positively on the people.

The Majority Leader of the House, Noheem Adams said: “I rise this afternoon to move a motion that a vote of confidence be passed in the Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, to continue the good work that he has always done, especially in this 10th Assembly.

“It is good to note that every decision the speaker has taken in the House has been with the full consent of his fellow lawmakers. He consults the members and gets their opinions.”

Adams said his motion, seconded by Hon. Sa’ad Olumoh (Ajeromi-Ifelodun I), followed a wide consultation. The Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Adedamola Richard Kasunmu, while supporting the motion said: “We have absolute confidence in his leadership and there is no better way to show this than to pass a vote of confidence in him.”

