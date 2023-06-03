Lagos Assembly Passed 46 Bills, 120 Resolutions In 4 Years, Says Obasa

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has said that the lawmakers passed into law 46 bills, with over 120 resolutions and a couple of regulations between 2019 and 2023.

In his valedictory speech at the last plenary session of the ninth Assembly, Obasa said the bills had brought about remarkable legislative improvement and service delivery to the House of Assembly and greatly improved the quality of life in the state.

Obasa said, “In the past four years, we have diligently served the people of Lagos State, tirelessly worked towards its betterment, shared common goals, aspirations and determination. “Throughout our tenure, we have witnessed the transformational progress of Lagos State.

We have seen monumental infrastructural renewal, implementation of innovative programmes, and the upliftment of our communities in all 40 constituencies.

“It is satisfying to say that since the inauguration of this Assembly in June 2019 till today, the House has been able to pass into Law, 46 Bills with over 120 resolutions and a couple of regulations.

“These bills have brought about remarkable legislative improvement and service delivery to the Lagos State House of Assembly, as well as greatly improving the quality of life in Lagos State.

“As we close this chapter, I am proud to say that all mentioned above have been touched holistically. My pledged goal to build a legislative and research institute is on the right course following the passage of the bill for a law for the establishment of the Institute for Legislative Studies and Research in 2022.