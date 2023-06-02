Lagos Assembly Passed 46 Bills, 120 Resolutions In 4 Years – Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said that the lawmakers passed into law, 46 Bills with over 120 resolutions and a couple of regulations between 2019 and 2023.

In his valedictory speech at the last plenary session of the 9th Assembly, Obasa said the bills have brought about remarkable legislative improvement and service delivery to the House of Assembly, as well as greatly improving the quality of life in the state.

Obasa said, “In the past four years, we have diligently served the people of Lagos State, tirelessly worked towards its betterment, and shared common goals, aspirations and determination.

“We have deliberated on crucial legislation, and policies, and held the executive accountable, all with utmost dedication and commitment to the principles of democracy. It is with great satisfaction that I can say we have made a significant impact on the lives of our constituents.

“Throughout our tenure, we have witnessed the transformational progress of Lagos State. We have seen monumental infrastructural renewal, the implementation of innovative programmes, and the upliftment of our communities in all 40 constituencies.

“We have worked tirelessly to ensure that our laws reflect the needs and aspirations of the people of our State and to foster an environment that encourages growth, development, and inclusivity.

“I am proud and confident to say that we have been able to persevere and improve the quality of life of Lagosians through people-oriented bills, which have become Laws.

“It is satisfying to say that since the inauguration of this Assembly in June 2019 till today, the House has been able to pass into Law, 46 Bills with over 120 resolutions and a couple of regulations.

“These bills have brought about remarkable legislative improvement and service delivery to the Lagos State House of Assembly, as well as greatly improving the quality of life in Lagos State.

“Time will not permit me to give details of each bill passed in the 9th Assembly. However, I am, again, happy to say that this House prided for being above common standards of excellence has left no stone unturned in its collective resolve to sustain good governance in Lagos State through robust legislative agenda despite the constraints imposed on it by COVID-19 pandemic era.

“Of note, I recall that on Friday, June 7, 2019, during my acceptance speech as the Speaker of the 9th Assembly, I announced my legislative agenda, which included promoting and strengthening legislative institutions from the State to the Local Government; establishing an Institute for Legislative Studies and Research; reviewing old laws in order to bring them up to date, particularly laws that establish agencies and parastatals that are no longer viable.

“As we close this chapter, I am proud to say that all mentioned above have been touched holistically. My pledged goal to build a legislative and research institute is on the right course following the passage of the bill for a law for the establishment of the Institute for Legislative Studies and Research in 2022.

“This institute, similar to the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies, will provide capacity building for members and staff of this noble House to discharge their duties of lawmaking and oversight seamlessly.”