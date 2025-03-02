Lagos Assembly Orders Staff To Work From Home

Share

The Lagos State House of Assembly has directed all staff and legislative aides to work remotely indefinitely to prevent potential violence arising from the ongoing leadership crisis.

The directive, issued by the Acting Clerk, Babatunde Ottun Abubakar, in a memo addressed to all staff, was aimed at ensuring their safety and preventing a breakdown of law and order.

The memo, titled “Amendment to Remote Work Schedule Arrangement,” emphasized that the measure was necessary pending the resolution of the leadership dispute.

“To this end, all categories of staff at the Assembly, LAHASCOM, and Legislative Aides are requested to work remotely from home until further notice,” the memo stated.

It further assured staff of the commitment of the new Speaker, Lasbat Mojisola Meranda, to their safety and a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

