Lagos Assembly Orders AG To Halt Salaries Of Uncleared Appointees

The Lagos State House of Assembly has directed the State Accountant General to stop payment of salaries and allowances to government appointees who assumed office without being screened and confirmed.

It further ordered the State Head of Service to appear before the House Committee on Legislative Compliance to explain why some political appointees took office without statutory approval.

Raising the issue, Mr. Lukman Olumoh, representing Ajeromi Ifelodun I, lamented that agencies led by unscreened heads often resist oversight, sometimes claiming exemption from Assembly supervision. He described such operations as illegal.

Supporting the motion, Mr. Stephen Ogundipe of Oshodi-Isolo I, stressed that anyone seeking public office must undergo legislative scrutiny to ensure competence and transparency. In his remarks, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa condemned the recurring disregard for legislative authority, warning that the practice undermines governance and due process. “It is unnecessary for the Head of Service to continue to ignore the directive of the House of Assembly.

The House allocates funds to these agencies, yet their heads treat the Assembly with disrespect,” Obasa said. The House resolution cited Sections 126 and 198 of the 1999 Constitution, which stipulate that certain public officers appointed by the executive must be confirmed by the legislature before assuming office.

The House therefore called Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Head Of Service Bode Agoro to withdraw letters of appointment issued to heads of agencies who assumed office without legislative confirmation.