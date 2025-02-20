Lagos Assembly: Obasa’s Removal, Meranda’s Election Constitutionally Valid – CSOs

Share

A coalition of civil society organizations yesterday called for strict adherence to due process in the unfolding controversy surrounding the speakership of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The groups, dedicated to advancing women’s rights in governance, also condemned the alleged invasion of the Assembly by security operatives and urged all stakeholders to uphold constitutional principles.

In a statement issued during a press conference in Lagos, read by Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Co-convener, Womanisfesto, the organizations affirmed that the removal of Mudashiru Obasa and the election of Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, were constitutionally valid, citing Sections 92 and 96 of the 1999 Constitution.

They emphasized that the majority of lawmakers followed due process in electing Meranda, making her the legitimate Speaker of the House.

The coalition, which comprises 157 woman groups, hailed Meranda’s emergence as the first female Speaker in the history of Lagos State as a landmark achievement for women in politics.

They highlighted the need for gender equity in leadership, describing her ascension as an inspiration for women and girls across Nigeria.

“We strongly support her leadership and urge all stakeholders to respect the constitutional process and uphold the legitimacy of her position,” the statement read.

The civil society leaders also denounced the actions of the Department of State Services (DSS), alleging that armed operatives harassed lawmakers and denied them access to the chambers.

