Lagos Assembly Moves To Slash Tenancy Agency Fees By Half

The Lagos State House of Assembly says Section 3(4) of the new Tenancy Bill will reduce agency or commission fees from 10 to five per cent of annual rent.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, disclosed this during a one-day public hearing yesterday at the Assembly complex.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill is titled ‘A Bill for a Law to Regulate the Relationship Between Landlords and Tenants’ Obasa, represented by member Stephen Ogundipe, said any agent collecting more than five per cent commits an offence punishable by refund, two years’ imprisonment, or a fine of ₦1 million.

He said landlords’ and estate agents’ activities regarding service charges had become worrisome and a cause for concern.

The bill, he noted, will provide a framework for tenancy agreements, rent payment, property maintenance, and the process for recovery of premises.

According to him, the bill allows agitations and opinions to be incorporated to produce vibrant legislation capable of standing the test of time. Obasa revealed Lagos’ housing deficit had risen by 15 per cent, from 2.95 million units in 2016 to 3.4 million units in 2025.

He explained that over 70 per cent of Lagos residents are renters, with many spending 40 to 60 per cent of their income on rent. Chairman of the House Committee on Housing, Olusegun Ege, said the hearing allowed stakeholders and the public to give inputs on the proposed law