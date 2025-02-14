Lagos Assembly Mourns Pa Adebanjo, Describes Him As A Patriot

Share

Lagos State House of Assembly has described the death of Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, as a devastating blow to the Yoruba race.

The House in a statement by its Chairman, Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Hon Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, said Chief Adebanjo lived his life in the service of Yoruba people.

Ogundipe described Chief Adebanjo as a thoroughbred Awoist, a progressive politician and a patriotic Nigerian.

The Assembly enumerated the wonderful engagements of the late Awoist in the Defunct Action Group and Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) of the Late Sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, stressing he lived a fulfilled life and will be greatly missed by the political class as he was involved in virtually all progressive interventions

It said: “It’s unfortunate that today, we lost one of the leaders of Afenifere, a staunch Awoist and a progressive politician, Chief Ayo Adebanjo. His life was a life lived in the service of the people of Yoruba and humanity in general.

“We will miss him, especially his wise counsels on topical national issues as well as comments on germane matters that affect the Yoruba race.

“So, on behalf of the Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, RT Hon Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, I commiserate with the Afenifere as a group, the Adebanjo family and the progressives all over the country on the unfortunate incident of the passage of chief Adebanjo.

“I pray God grant his soul eternal rest and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

