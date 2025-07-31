Lagos Assembly Mourns Ex-Lawmaker Victor Akande

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Hon. Victor Akande, a former lawmaker who represented Ojo Constituency I in the Assembly.

Hon. Akande, a respected legal practitioner and two-term legislator, died on Wednesday, July 30.

Describing his death as a significant loss to both the Assembly and the state, Speaker Obasa praised Akande’s dedication to public service and his notable contributions during his tenure between 2015 and 2023.

“Hon. Akande was a dedicated and diligent lawmaker who served his constituents with passion and integrity. His contributions, especially as Chairman of the House Committee on Justice, Human Rights, Public Petitions, and LASIEC, were invaluable,” Obasa said.

He noted that Akande’s legal acumen greatly influenced the House’s legislative processes, particularly in strengthening the state’s legal framework and advancing justice for all Lagosians.

“His deep understanding of the law enabled him to shape policies that prioritized human rights, electoral transparency, and good governance. His passing is a painful reminder of the fragility of life,” the Speaker added.

Obasa extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and constituents of the late lawmaker, praying for strength and comfort during this difficult time.

He assured them that the Lagos State House of Assembly stands in solidarity with them in grief and will continue to honour the legacy of service and justice that Hon. Akande leaves behind.