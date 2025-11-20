Lagos Assembly Marks Int’l Men’s Day

The Lagos State House of Assembly joined the global community to celebrate International Men’s Day during a plenary session at the Assembly complex.

The motion for the celebration was moved by Princess Omolara Olumegbon-Lawal, who noted that International Men’s Day, observed annually on 19th November, recognizes men who demonstrate responsibility, sacrifice, and commitment to their families and society.

She emphasized that men serve as critical role models and that their positive influence on children contributes significantly to societal development.

Supporting the motion, Aro Moshood highlighted the daily challenges men face and expressed concern that their efforts often go unrecognized.

He recalled how children celebrate mothers during International Women’s Day and stressed that men equally deserve recognition for their contributions and sacrifices.

Stephen Ogundipe added that men should celebrate themselves rather than wait for external validation.

He proposed that the House consider introducing a bill to institutionalize the celebration of International Men’s Day in Lagos State.

Responding, the Speaker, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, commended the motion and urged men to uphold noble values, remain steadfast, and provide quality leadership within their families.

“Men are supposed to be role models to their children at all times. They must remain upright, diligent, and committed to securing a better future for their families,” he said.

He further emphasized that integrity is essential to the honor and respect accorded to men and urged men to avoid criminality.

In a related development, the House also observed World Children’s Day on 20th November, joining the global celebration of children’s rights and welfare.

Meanwhile, the Assembly expressed solidarity with the government and people of Kebbi State following a recent kidnapping incident.

Lawmakers condemned the act, called for intensified security measures nationwide, and observed a minute of silence in honor of victims of Boko Haram attacks in Northern Nigeria.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the Assembly to send condolence letters to the Kebbi State government, affected communities, and the Office of the President, reiterating the House’s condemnation of rising kidnapping cases across the country.