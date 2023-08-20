Lagos Assembly Majority Leader, Adams Conferred With Otun Oba Of Ogombo Kingdom

The Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Noheem Adams, has been conferred with Otun-Oba of Ogombo Kingdom, Eti-Osa, Lagos State.

Speaking after the event, Hon. Adams said the conferment is in commemoration of the King’s first coronation anniversary celebration.

He described His Royal Highness Oba Muslim Abiodun Ogunbo, as a kind-hearted leader who prides the positive development of his domain quite high; adding that the Oba’s good deeds before now have paid off greatly.

According to the young and vibrant legislator, he never saw the title coming but leaders of his lineage–Dada Omolara ruling house deemed it fit for him to be the next Otun-Oba of Ogombo land.

Eulogizing the King, Hon. Adams said prior to being crowned King of Ogombo, he has been instrumental in ensuring and facilitating rapid development in the community.

“He has done a lot to give Ogombo community a facelift prior to his coronation, he used his personal fund to light up the place with solar-powered street lights which improved nightlife in the area.

“Also, estate and schools now sprouting fast around the community was made possible by his public-spirited nature.

“Personally speaking, he has been my benefactor while growing up, he has been a father figure to me, all through my school days till when I started working at the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

“He did not stop there, at the time I was busy with the electioneering campaign to become a lawmaker, but he was with me all the way, and God has also been faithful to in his new status having been crowned king last year .”

Adams notes that the new chieftaincy conferment to him is a call to service and it can only get better than before, “a new road to Ogombo is being constructed added to several other good things that are still on the way”.

“The chieftaincy title conferred on me today is in commemoration of the King’s first coronation anniversary celebration, the Oba’s good deeds before now have paid off greatly.

His Royal Majesty Oba Muslim Abiodun of the Ogudu Oghabi Royal Family Ogombo in a chat with newsmen described Hon Noheem Adams as a dependable personality.

He stated that prior to Noheem Adams’ conferment, he has been instrumental towards the facilitation of many positive developments across the Ogombo kingdom, adding that given his new status much more goodies will come to the Ogombo kingdom.

He also appreciated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for deeming it fit to declare Monday, 21st August 2023 as a public holiday for the celebration of Isese Day.

His Highness noted that in spite of the fact that Governor Sanwo-Olu is a Christian, it is topical that he still permits the declaration of an Isese Day holiday.

According to him, this will further foster good neighbourliness amongst different religious beliefs in the State,” it is a good development”. Oba Ogunbo.

Prince Fuad Oloto was quick to add that Hon.Noheem Adams is a very humble personality, whose studious mien has taken him farther to be the number three man in the state legislature.

According to him, the lawmaker has a bright future and his new status is well deserved.