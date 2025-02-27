Lagos Assembly Lawmakers Reacts To Obasa Reinstatement (Video)

Share

Some lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly have condemned the reinstatement of the impeached Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, describing his return as an “Unacceptable charade”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Obasa, on Thursday, made a dramatic entrance into the Lagos Assembly Complex with a heavily armed security detail.

Addressing newsmen shortly after, the lawmakers claimed that Obasa has placed them under siege, thereby reiterating their resolve on his removal as Speaker.

The Lagos Assembly members said; “We’re not against the leadership decision, but they should call us and tell us to our face not us hearing rumours,”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Obasa sparked reactions amidst video circulating online of his arrival with more than 11 police officers, heading straight to the Speaker’s Office.

Amid the report that security operatives attached to the current Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, had been withdrawn with immediate effect, some lawmakers who are loyal to Mojisola Meranda were caught on video mocking Obasa’s arrival and referring to him as an “Actor” for the manner in which he stormed the Assembly chamber.

