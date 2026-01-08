Lagos Assembly Launches Service Delivery Charter To Enhance Public Engagement

The Lagos State House of Assembly has officially launched its Service Delivery Charter Document, a milestone initiative aimed at strengthening institutional transparency, responsiveness, and public engagement.

The launch event, held at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium within the Assembly Complex, was organized by the House’s Service Delivery Unit to reinforce its reputation as a legislature that sets high standards of excellence and serves as a model among African parliaments.

In his welcome address, the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, who pioneered the Charter initiative, highlighted the significance of the document. He said, “We are gathered here as partners and stakeholders in the remarkable progress of this great institution. Our unwavering commitment remains to deliver qualitative and efficient service to the good people of Lagos State through our legislative responsibilities, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Onafeko described the Charter as a contract between staff and service users, serving as a guide on how, when, and what quality of service to provide to guests. He urged staff not to underestimate their roles, regardless of job descriptions.

The Head of the Service Delivery Unit, Mrs. Uzezi Saka-Shenayon, explained that the Charter is a comprehensive document detailing the services of the Assembly, citizens’ rights and responsibilities, communication channels, and the roles of various departments and units. She emphasized that the Charter empowers the public to monitor and evaluate service standards, creating a social contract between the people and their elected representatives.

Mrs. Saka-Shenayon also commended the Speaker, noting that under Mudashiru Obasa’s leadership, the House has demonstrated visionary governance. She highlighted one of his notable achievements: the construction of a modern legislative chamber equipped with advanced multimedia facilities.

The launch of the Service Delivery Charter marks a new era of transparency, efficiency, and citizen-focused governance in Lagos State.