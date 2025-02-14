Lagos Assembly Invites Works Commissioner, Contractors Over Abandoned Roads

Share

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called on the government to urgently address the pain of residents in relation to some roads.

The lawmakers at a sitting presided over by Speaker Mojisola Lasbat Meranda particularly mentioned the abandoned Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road in Igbogbo-Baiyeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA) urging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to ensure that HITECH Construction Company resumes work on it.

They also urged all relevant agencies to develop a concrete plan for completing the project while ensuring adequate security measures for residents in the affected community.

Contained in the House resolution was that the contractors should receive an upfront payment of 60 to 70 percent to facilitate the prompt completion of projects.

Meranda directed all the lawmakers to compile lists of abandoned roads in their constituencies for submission to the appropriate ministry for immediate action.

The resolution followed a ‘matter of urgent public importance’ raised by Aro Moshood, who decried the hardship faced by Ikorodu residents due to the abandoned road.

“This road has been left in a deplorable state since 2017. What was meant to bring relief to the people has now become a source of distress, posing serious security and socio-economic challenges,” Moshood said.

