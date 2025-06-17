Lagos Assembly Invites Police Commissioner, Others Over Cult Violence

Share

Lagos State House of Assembly has called on key commissioners in the state to appear before it to present actionable plans and concrete strategies aimed at curbing the rising menace of cultism, particularly among the youth.

The commissioners invited are: Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget; Youth and Sports; Education; Local Government Administration and Chieftains Affairs and as well as Commissioner for Police.

The resolution was made under Matter of Urgent Public Importance, where Hon. Olayinka Kazeem expressed great concern over the growing unrest in the Mushin area which is fueled by the activities of rival cult groups.

He lamented the increasing involvement of schoolaged youth in cult-related violence and criminality, stating that, “Most of these young individuals ought to be in classrooms but have chosen to engage in destructive acts that threaten our communities.”

Supporting the motion, Ladi Ajomale, who represents a neighboring constituency, decried the spread of cultism in secondary schools, describing the situation as alarming and unacceptable.

He called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to initiate targeted youth engagement programmes as a means to dissuade young people from joining cult groups.

