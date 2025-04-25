Lagos Assembly Invites LASIEC Over LG Election

Share

Lagos State House of Assembly has invited the key officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to appear before the House regarding the upcoming Local Government Election slated for July.

The decision was reached, following a motion raised Under Matter of Urgent Public Importance by the Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC, Oladipo Ajomale.

He expressed concerns that, “although LASIEC had released its guidelines for the conduct of the elections, the information contained therein was vague and lacked crucial details necessary for public understanding and legislative oversight.

He urged the House to invite the LASIEC officials to provide adequate clarification and ensure transparency so as to assure Lagosians of free and fair election.

Supporting the motion, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Adedamola Richard Kasunmu, emphasized that it is only fair for the House to be duly informed of the Commission’s plans, and therefore echoed the need for the leadership of the Commission to appear before the House for a proper briefing.

Meanwhile, Bonu Solomon had raised concerns over the lack of adequate public enlightenment in the Commission’s guidelines, noting that this could put a blight on the election processes.

