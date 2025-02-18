Lagos Assembly Invasion, A Show Of Shame – Rhodes-Vivour

Share

Amid the ongoing drama in the Lagos State House of Assembly, the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) has condemned the desecration of the Assembly.

Rhodes-Vivour who spoke on Channels Television on Monday described the invasion of the Lagos Assembly as a show of shame exhibited by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

New Telegraph has earlier reported that on Monday, armed security officers from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed the hallowed chamber, preventing the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, from gaining entrance to the assembly complex.

The LP candidate decried the invasion of the state assembly by armed security officials and asked President Bola Tinubu and the APC Governors’ Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos to caution Obasa.

He described the drama at the assembly complex as an assault on the legislature, saying that anybody trying to capture the leadership of the House for whatever political interest should be ashamed.

“The APC has sort of normalised this idea of using intimidation and force to get their way, and that is what we say today.

“An attempt to intimidate the speaker to resign and step aside using armed men and the threat of violence, and that is unacceptable.

“His (Obasa’s) leaders in the GAC, the president, should call him to order. Lagos State has advanced way past. We don’t want to go to new lows. There are civilised ways to handle these things. His party should call him to order.

“Armed men coming into the assembly is a big low and a disgrace to our politics in Lagos. It’s completely disgraceful,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate that all the allegations that were brought before the former speaker, all sorts of corruption allegations, we have not seen anything come out of it.”

It would be recalled that the state legislature has been embroiled in a leadership tussle for weeks following the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as the speaker of the Assembly and the election of Meranda.

While over 32 pro-Meranda lawmakers in the 40-member Assembly pledged loyalty to the first female speaker, Obasa has insisted that his removal was illegal and has gone to court to challenge the process.

