Lagos Assembly Holds Public Hearing On Correctional Service Bill

Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday held a public hearing on the Lagos State Correctional Service Bill 2025.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting was aimed at transforming the justice system from a punitive approach to one centred on reform, rehabilitation, and reintegration.

The bill seeks to establish a legal framework for both custodial and non-custodial measures, focusing on restoring individuals and preparing them for successful reintegration into society.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, represented by Hon. Ajani Owolabi, said the bill seeks to establish a legal framework for both custodial and non-custodial measures.

He noted that justice should not be limited to punishment but should also focus on restoring individuals and preparing them for successful reintegration into society.

Obasa, who sponsored the bill, described it as a bold step toward replacing the outdated prison model with a modern correctional system anchored on human dignity and social reintegration.

Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions, and LASIEC, Hon. Oladipo Ajomale, in his welcome remarks, highlighted the severe overcrowding in Nigeria’s correctional facilities, largely driven by the high number of pre-trial detainees.

He stressed the need for humane treatment of inmates and proper rehabilitation structures.

Ajomale also appealed to the federal government to invest in more correctional facilities, pointing out the challenges of reintegrating ex-inmates into society. “Reintegration remains a major global challenge.

Society must understand that those who have served their time and undergone rehabilitation deserve acceptance and a second chance,” he said.

Presenting an overview of the bill, the House Majority Leader, Hon. Noheem Adams, noted that the draft legislation comprises 60 sections. It makes provisions for medical care, family and legal visitations, structured release procedures, and thorough documentation to aid the transition process.

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN), commended the initiative, describing the bill as timely and visionary. He recommended renaming the bill to reflect the distinction between inmates in custody and those under correction, and called for clearer definitions of custodial, non-custodial, and correctional services.

Mr. Alabidun Mahfuz, Executive Director, Inmates Educational Foundation, advocated stronger partnerships with civil society groups, youth inclusion on the correctional board, and prioritisation of educational programmes to support reintegration.

Yusuf Temilola, a human rights lawyer, emphasised the importance of defining board quorum, proper regulation of oversight bodies, and implementing evaluation frameworks for post-release reintegration.

Mufutau Alade called for collaboration with religious organisations actively involved in the moral reformation of inmates, as well as reforms to speed up judicial processes.

Osunsanmi Bolanle Olufunke, Deputy Chief Registrar of the Ikeja High Court, pointed out that many inmates are youths with families living outside Lagos. She proposed the creation of liaison offices for post-release support and the inclusion of virtual hearing capabilities in the bill to reduce detention delays.

Rotimi Oladepo, representing the Nigerian Correctional Service, welcomed the state’s efforts to establish its own correctional centres and emphasised the need to distinguish custodial from non-custodial operations.

CSP Charles Akinrosoye of the Lagos Police Command suggested the inclusion of transitional programmes and infrastructure guidelines for future facilities.

Joke Aladesanmi, from the Centre for Legal Support and Inmates Rehabilitation, drew attention to the absence of actual rehabilitation services in many facilities. She urged lawmakers to address mental health, educational services, and the link between rehabilitation and sentencing.

The hearing concluded with consensus among stakeholders on the urgent need to shift from a punitive to a reformative justice system. They agreed that for justice to be truly meaningful, it must empower individuals to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to society.