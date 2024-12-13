Lagos Assembly Holds 2024 Christmas Thanksgiving Celebration

Share

Lagos State House of Assembly, on Friday, held its annual Christmas and End of the Year thanksgiving service to appreciate God for His goodness and blessings in the outgoing year.

The event, which took place at the Assembly complex was attended by the lawmakers, some Commissioners in the state, royal fathers, staff, friends and well-wishers.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, thanked God for His mercy, love, and faithfulness, which have been guiding the lawmakers and the state so far.

Obasa said: “Today, we come together to fulfil this divine mandate, to give thanks to God for His mercy and blessings.

“We have every reason to give thanks to God for His mercy, love, and faithfulness, which have been our guide so far. The outgoing year is indeed a challenging one, especially considering the economic situation of the country.

“Nevertheless, we have solace in the fact that the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR is not leaving any stone unturned to bring us to our promised land. Mr President is busy, doing everything possible to put smiles on our faces.

“Trust me, succor is coming. I urge us to keep the hope alive. As the theme of this event reminds us, ‘The Voice of Mercy’ is a call to reflect on God’s goodness and compassion towards us.

“In Psalm 103:8, we are reminded that the Lord is compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, abounding in love.

“This verse highlights God’s merciful nature and His willingness to show compassion to those who seek Him.

“In times like these, when the world can seem overwhelming and uncertain, it is crucial to remember the enduring message of mercy and grace that is ever-present in our lives.

“As we reflect on this theme, I am reminded of the powerful words of Psalm 136:1, Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever.

“Indeed, it is through God’s mercy that we find strength, solace, and renewal. In Luke 6:36, Jesus teaches us to Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful.

“As we reflect on God’s mercy, let us also remember our responsibility to show mercy to others.

“As we celebrate this thanksgiving, let us also remember the words of Jesus Christ in Matthew 5:7, Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.

“May we continue to show mercy and compassion to one another, just as our Lord has shown mercy to us.

“In Romans 9:15-16, the Apostle Paul writes, For he says to Moses, ‘I will have mercy on whom I have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I have compassion. It does not, therefore, depend on human desire or effort, but on God’s mercy.”

Delivering a sermon on the event’s theme, “Voice of Marcy” the Archbishop of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Isaac Ayo Olawuyi, said Nigeria is still remaining as one country by the mercy of God.

Olawuyi said Lagos State is developing because of the mercy of God. He praised the House for their contributions to the development of the state.

The high point of the event was the special song ministration by the guest ministers and the choir of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

