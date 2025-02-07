Lagos Assembly Hails Tinubu’s Economic Policies, Achievements

Share

The Lagos State House of Assembly has expressed its support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration economic policies and efforts in securing the country.

The lawmakers also pledged their loyalty to the president for his political leadership. Speaking during the plenary, the lawmakers praised Tinubu’s monetary policies, emphasizing their positive effects on the economy.

They also acknowledged the supportive role of First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu in advancing social and economic initiatives.

The commendation and praise followed a motion under Personal Explanation by the lawmaker representing Epe constituency 1, Abiodun Tobun, during the plenary.

Tobun noted that the cost of living had reduced, while the naira has appreciated against the dollar through the tough policies of the Federal Government.

In his contribution, the member representing Eti Osa constituency 2, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu, said the president’s economic policies were apt and successful.

Yishawu also commended the First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for supporting the president and initiating the policy to encourage home grown farming. “The First Lady has been very supportive, particularly in promoting agriculture,” he said.

In a remark, the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Temitope Adewale, said every member of the state assembly owe their allegiance to President Tinubu whom he said groomed him, other lawmakers and many other politicians.

Speaker of the House, Mojisola Meranda, joined in applauding the president, expressing confidence in his leadership. She said: “He has approved loan access for small-scale businesses, and the stock market capitalisation is growing.

These are signs that Nigeria is on the right track. “Asiwaju Tinubu is also making significant investments in security to ensure the safety of Nigerians.”

Meranda also praised Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her dedication to national development. Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa 2) echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the president’s impact on infrastructure, particularly in road and rail networks. He also claimed that food prices were declining and that students now had better access to loans for education.

