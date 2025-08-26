Lagos Assembly, Guangxi People’s Congress To Explore Legislative Collaboration

The Lagos State House of Assembly and the Guangxi People’s Congress of Peoples Republic of China have expressed readiness to explore legislative collaboration to enhance investments in the state.

This was made known on Monday when the delegation of Guangxi People’s Congress of China led by the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of Guangxi Peoples Congress of China, Zhang Xiaoqin, paid a courtesy visit to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, at the Assembly Complex, Alausa-Ikeja. In his welcoming address, Obasa said that apart from tourism, the visitors could take advantage of the huge population to invest in other sectors of the economy. Obasa said the state has a boyant economy with over 20 million citizens, saying that Lagos is ready for more foreign investments.

The Speaker explained that the state is the best destination for investment in Africa, stating that Lagos is ready for collaboration that would continue to enhance the economy.

Obasa, who acknowledged the existing collaboration between Lagos and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in the construction and operation of the Red and Blue line, said the Lagos Assembly is ready to work with them.