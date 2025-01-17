Lagos Assembly Elects New Leadership After Obasa’s Removal

Share

The Lagos State House of Assembly has unveiled a new leadership structure following the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa, the representative for Agege Constituency I, as Speaker.

New Telegraph recalls that Obasa was unanimously removed from his position on Monday, January 13, 2025, over allegations of misconduct and abuse of power.

Alongside his impeachment, the Assembly also dissolved all principal positions and standing committees.

In a swift response to the leadership void, Fatai Adebola was named the Deputy Speaker while Meranda the former Deputy Speaker retained the speakership position following her election by the members.

Meranda, now the first female Speaker in the history of the Lagos Assembly, assumed her duties immediately and during her inaugural plenary session, Meranda announced the new set of principal officers

The majority Leader is assigned to Hon. Temitope Adedeji (Ifako Ijaiye I), the Chief Whip position goes to Hon. David Setonji (Badagry II), Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Richard Kasumu (Ikeja II) and Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Sanni Babatunde (Kosofe I)

In a statement during the session, Meranda emphasized the importance of collaboration in driving legislative progress and maintaining the Assembly’s commitment to effective governance.

This leadership transition shows the Lagos State House of Assembly’s resolve to uphold accountability and strengthen governance structures in the state.

