Lagos Assembly Dismisses Alleged Defection Of 27 Members To Labour Party

The Lagos State House of Assembly has debunked the allegations that 27 members of the House are planning to defect to the Labour Party (LP).

In a statement by the Chairman House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Olukayode Stephen Ogundipe, said the publication was entirely false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt to misinform the public.

It said: “The Lagos State House of Assembly wishes to categorically debunk the malicious and unfounded publication alleging that twenty-seven members of the Assembly are planning to defect from the ruling party to the opposition Labour Party (LP).

“This publication is entirely false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt to misinform the public. “We find this report not only offensive but also riddled with inaccuracies and outright falsehoods that serves no purpose other than to sow discord and confusion within the Assembly and among the good people of Lagos State.

“The recent developments in the House, in – cluding the removal of the erstwhile Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and the election of Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda as the new Speaker, are purely internal matters.

“These actions were carried out in accordance with the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria as Amended. “These events in no way suggest any intention by members to leave the party.

We emphasize, without any ambiguity, that no member of the Assembly is contemplating defection. “We were elected under the Leadership of the Ruling Party, The ruling party remains united and focused on delivering its mandate to the people of Lagos State.

“The falsehood being spread originates from agents of destabilisation who seek to create unnecessary tension and division within the Assembly. “To our party leaders and supporters across the state, we assure you that all members remain committed to the party.”

