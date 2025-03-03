Lagos Assembly Crisis: Obasa, Meranda, Others In Closed-Door Meeting

Share

The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and the incumbent Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, alongside other lawmakers at the Lagos State House of Assembly, are currently holding a meeting outside the chambers.

New Telegraph gathered that the meeting is currently holding ahead of a plenary earlier scheduled for 1 pm.

Leaders of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including the Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi, the state Attorney General, Lawal Pedro (SAN), are also at the meeting.

According to a report, the leadership crisis at the House may be coming to an end as unconfirmed reports suggest that Meranda is expected to resign today.

Obasa arrived around 1:30 pm to join the lawmakers at the meeting, which was being held under a tent.

At the moment, Obasa, Meranda, Ojelabi, and the AG have separated from the lawmakers to hold another meeting.

