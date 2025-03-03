New Telegraph

March 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Lagos Assembly Crisis:…

Lagos Assembly Crisis: Obasa, Meranda, Others In Closed-Door Meeting

Lagos Assembly Crisis: Obasa, Meranda, Others In Closed-Door Meeting

The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and the incumbent Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, alongside other lawmakers at the Lagos State House of Assembly, are currently holding a meeting outside the chambers.

New Telegraph gathered that the meeting is currently holding ahead of a plenary earlier scheduled for 1 pm.

Leaders of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including the Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi, the state Attorney General, Lawal Pedro (SAN), are also at the meeting.

READ ALSO

According to a report, the leadership crisis at the House may be coming to an end as unconfirmed reports suggest that Meranda is expected to resign today.

Obasa arrived around 1:30 pm to join the lawmakers at the meeting, which was being held under a tent.

At the moment, Obasa, Meranda, Ojelabi, and the AG have separated from the lawmakers to hold another meeting.

 

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Rivers Assembly Gives Fubara 48-Hour Ultimatum To Present 2025 Budget
Read Next

Tinubu Receives Sierra Leone President In Abuja
Share
Copy Link
×