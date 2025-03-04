Share

Following the instatement of the impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on Monday, appreciated his deputy, Mojisola Meranda, for her loyalty.

New Telegraph recalls that lawmakers of the Lagos State Assembly impeached Obasa on January 13, 2025, for alleged gross misconduct, and his deputy, Meranda, was sworn in as his replacement.

However, Obasa had insisted that the lawmakers failed to abide by the due process of law.

In February, Obasa returned to the Assembly and forcefully entered the office of the Speaker and declared himself Speaker.

However, on Monday, March 3, Obasa, Meranda, and other lawmakers of the Assembly had a meeting outside the complex, and after the meeting, Meranda resigned as Speaker and Obasa was reinstated to his former position.

Following the process, Obasa appreciated Meranda for her loyalty while presiding over the plenary. Obasa also expressed gratitude to the leaders of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Obasa appreciated former Osun State governor, Bisi Akande, former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba, and the leaders of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) for facilitating his return as Speaker.

Speaking during plenary, Obasa said: “I want to start by appreciating my colleagues and thank you for your support, dedication, loyalty, staunch belief in our party, and utmost respect for our party leaders.

“Let me single out my sister, the deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, who has been supportive and loyal as deputy Speaker. I thank you, ma.

“Let me recognize our party chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi; our Attorney General, Pedro, we thank you for being in our midst today.

“I’m very sure that Lagosians will like to hear more from me, but today is not a day for speech making but to appreciate my colleagues and all our leaders who have put a lot to this gathering today.

“I recognize our national leader, Bisi Akande, his counterpart from Ogun State, Osoba; All our GAC leaders we thank them; our governor and his deputy from Lagos State, we thank you.

“What is happening here today shows that Lagos State House of Assembly is very capable, a matured house that has internal mechanisms to resolve issues in the interest of the institution and our party.”

