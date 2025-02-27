Share

The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has forcefully broken into the office of the Speaker.

Obasa, supported by some armed men, broke into the office at about 12 noon, on Thursday, February 27 following the withdrawal of the security aides of the substantive Speaker, Rt Hon Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the security details and police officers attached to Hon. Meranda were withdrawn without replacement.

Meanwhile, the impeached speaker of the house was set to be reinstated as all his security details and police officers have been restored.

Details later…

