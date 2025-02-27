New Telegraph

February 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Lagos Assembly Crisis:…

Lagos Assembly Crisis: Meranda’s Security Aides Reportedly Withdrawn

On Thursday, all security details and police officers attached to Speaker Mojisola Meranda of the Lagos State House of Assembly have been reportedly withdrawn.

New Telegraph also gathered that all the security aides attached to the House of Assembly have also been withdrawn and the speaker is now vulnerable.

The development comes amid information that Meranda may resign from the position as Speaker.

READ ALSO

The move follows the intervention of the heavyweights of the All Progressives Congress (APC)  including Chief Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, who are former governors of Osun and Ogun states respectively.

The meditating panel led by the duo met last Sunday with key stakeholders at the House including members of the Governance Advisory Council at the Governor’s Lodge in Marina

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

FG Raises N1.1trn Sukuk Bonds To Finance 124 Road Projects
Read Next

NACCIMA, OPSN Forward Memo Against Taxation Of FTZ To NASS
Share
Copy Link
×