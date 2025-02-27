Share

On Thursday, all security details and police officers attached to Speaker Mojisola Meranda of the Lagos State House of Assembly have been reportedly withdrawn.

New Telegraph also gathered that all the security aides attached to the House of Assembly have also been withdrawn and the speaker is now vulnerable.

The development comes amid information that Meranda may resign from the position as Speaker.

The move follows the intervention of the heavyweights of the All Progressives Congress (APC) including Chief Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, who are former governors of Osun and Ogun states respectively.

The meditating panel led by the duo met last Sunday with key stakeholders at the House including members of the Governance Advisory Council at the Governor’s Lodge in Marina

