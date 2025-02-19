Lagos Assembly Crisis: DSS Threatens To Sue 2 TV Stations

Share

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday threatened to sue Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Channels TV for allegedly broadcasting false and malicious reports about its involvement in the leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The agency claimed that the stations misrepresented its actions at the Assembly on Monday when it was invited “to forestall an imminent breakdown of law and or der” following the claims that Mudashiru Obasa was planning to return to the House as Speaker yesterday.

During the crisis, the acting Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly invited the However, the DSS frowned on the reports by both stations its officials “stormed” or “invaded” the Assembly “with a view to preventing the members and speaker from entering the chamber for plenary”.

The body’s lawyer Ayodeji Adedipe (SAN) insisted that the agency was invited to beef up security and did not invade the Assembly

