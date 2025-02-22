Lagos Assembly Crisis: DSS Arrests Three Over Alleged Assault On Personnel

Share

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested three suspects in connection with an alleged assault on its officers deployed to enhance security within the Lagos State House of Assembly complex.

The assaulted personnel were among those deployed at the behest of the Assembly’s management, to stop possible plans by the impeached Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, from reassuming office.

The Lagos Assembly had in a leaked memo dated 14th February and addressed to the DSS Director in the State, and Heads of other Security Agencies, sought the fortification of security ahead of Tuesday, February 18 plenary.

Specifically, the Assembly management held the view that the development posed “a potential security threat” to it and its members.

According to a DSS source, “After extensive analysis of CCTV footage, we were able to clearly identify three of the suspects.

“The suspects (allegedly) attached to the Assembly’s Sergeant+at-Arms, and a lady, were consequently tracked and arrested during the week in different parts of Lagos.

“The trio have since confessed to the crime and will soon be charged to court,” the source added.

