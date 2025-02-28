Lagos Assembly Crisis: Court Orders All Members To Be Joined In Obasa’s Suit

Share

The Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja on Friday ordered that all members of the Lagos House of Assembly be joined as parties in the suit filed by Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

New Telegraph reports that Justice Yetunde Pinheiro has also adjourned till March 7 to hear all pending applications in the matter.

Recall that, Hon Obasa approached the court to challenge his removal by at least 36 of his colleagues on January 13, 2025.

In the application dated February 12, 2025, and filed by his lawyer, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Chief Afolabi Fashanu, the claimant stated that he was removed from his position on January 13, 2025, by 36 lawmakers while he was out of the country.

READ ALSO

SAN Tayo Oyetibo is the leading SAN Bimbo Akeredolu, and other lawyers to represent Hon. Mojisola Meranda.

SAN Femi Falana is leading SAN Muiz Banire and other counsels to represent the 36 lawmakers, while Senior Advocates, Olu Daramola and Dada Awosika are representing other parties seeking to be joined in the suit

Share

Please follow and like us: