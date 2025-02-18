Lagos Assembly Crisis: APC Chieftain Calls On Sanwo-Olu To Intervene

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babatunde Bank-Anthony has called on Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to speak up regarding the leadership tussle in the State’s House of Assembly.

Bank-Anthony who made this call while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily stressed the need for the Lagos State governor to address the situation.

According to him, since political hierarchies exist in governance, Bank-Anthony also called on Tinubu to be cautious in making a statement about the crisis to avoid being seen as taking sides.

“I expect the governor as well to say something to this. He is the number one man in Lagos State. He cannot ignore what happened yesterday because that is the parliament that he reports to, that is the parliament that makes the law for the state he is governing,” Bank-Anthony said.

“The governor should speak up about this issue to the right quarters,” he argued.

“26 years of democracy in Lagos, Nigeria right? Do you want to keep sucking your mothers breast at this age? Let us leave this man alone, he has a bigger headache,” the APC chieftain said, doubling down on the need for Tinubu to focus on addressing pressing national issues.

New Telegraph recalls that the crisis in the Lagos Assembly began when the lawmakers removed Mudashiru Obasa as their speaker over fraud allegations. They elected Meranda to replace the long-time lawmaker who represents the Agege I Constituency of the state.

