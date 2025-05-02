Lagos Assembly Confirms Sanwo-Olu’s Nominees Into LASIEC, Others

Share

Lagos Assembly has confirmed the appointment of the nominees presented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu into various agencies in the State.

It would be recalled that the House constituted a 12 Man Ad hoc Committee chaired by the Chief Whip, Mojeed Fatai Adebola to scrutinize the nominees’ credentials to determine their eligibility and competence for the respective positions.

Presenting the report of the screening at the committee of the whole, Mojeed Fatai stated that the committee invited the nominees to determine whether the nominees have the prerequisite and necessary qualifications required for the Offices they have been nominated for.

He added that the Ad hoc committee adopted the direct interface whereby the nominees were critically screened to fit into the following agencies; Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC); Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission; Lagos State Civil Service Commission and Office of the Public Defender respectively.

In a related development, the House adopted the recommendation of the Committee on Rules and Business on a petition titled “Application by Oriba Community in Epe Local Government to join in the petition of Ladaba Community” which was presented by Noheem Adams.

The Committee recommends as follows; The Lands Bureau should issue excision/allocation letters to the 68 communities; Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) should be ready within one month of the House’s resolution; also, Lands Bureau officials should be invited to the House to explain the status of lands given out and those acquired by the State, supported with necessary documentation.

Honorable Members who lent their voices commended the Committee and as well urged the State Assembly to call on officials from the Lands Bureau to provide clarity on recurring land-related issues in the State.

They also suggested that compensation to the affected communities be increased from 20% to 25%.

Giving his remarks, The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa acknowledged the need for increased compensation but noted that the State government has its plans. however, supported the committee’s recommendation that Oriba Community and 67 other affected communities be compensated.

Specifically, he endorsed the allocation of 20% (2,000 hectares) of the 10,000 hectares acquired by the State government as compensation.

Speaker Obasa further recommended that the Committee should collaborate with the Lands Bureau, Office of the State Surveyor General, and New Towns Development Authority for effective implementation.

Following the presentation of the report, the House adopted the recommendations of the Committee as the resolution of the House as amended.

Share